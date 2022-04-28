17-year-old tennis player, singer in Bradenton hopes to inspire others to pursue their dreams

article

When 17-year-old Chelsea Fontenel steps onto a tennis court it becomes her stage. The tennis player from Switzerland is a student at IMG Academy in Bradenton, and she's been playing since she was six and a half years old.

"Ever since I picked up a racket I never put it back down," said Fontenel.

The teen has already earned a spot in the top 50 junior tennis players in the world. But, the tennis court isn't her only stage to perform on.

Fontenel is also hitting her mark in the music industry. She first appeared on The Voice Kids in Germany and wowed the crowds back in 2013. She went on to voice Annie in German. She also has two of her own singles and is already working on a third.

"My dream in tennis is to become world number one and in music to win a Grammy," she said.

Fontenel also sang and played with Roger Federer during his "Match for Africa" fundraiser.

"She gives a lot of effort. And she’s really coachable. She really tries to improve everyday. That’s what separates her from others," said Coach Filip Kraljevic.

Her tennis inspiration has been Serena Williams, and she hopes one day her name will be an inspiration too.

"With the support system that I have, and the people believing in me, I believe I can create my own path and hopefully inspire many many young girls," she said.