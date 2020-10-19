1,707 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Monday; 54 new deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 1,707 Monday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now 756,727.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 16,021, an increase of 54 since Sunday's update. In addition, a total of 201 non-Floridians have died in the state.

Locally, Polk County reported three new deaths, while Citrus, Hernando, HIghlands, Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Sumter each reported one.

Of the 756,727 cases, 747,183 are Florida residents while 9,544 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 45,538

Pinellas: 24,169

Sarasota: 9,057

Manatee: 12,584

Sumter: 2,754

Polk: 21,837

Citrus: 3,045

Hernando: 3,458

Pasco: 10,238

Highlands: 2,443

DeSoto: 1,627

Hardee: 1,534

Advertisement

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. As of Monday, 2,049 Floridians were currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19; in total, 47,125 have been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 5,746,529 residents have been tested in the state as of Monday -- about 26.8% of the state's population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.

LINK: County-by-county Florida coronavirus cases and ZIP code map

Source: Fla. Dept. of Health

The number of new cases had generally been trending down in September, mirroring the number of tests being given. But it has begin to increase again. The 4,044 new cases reported Saturday was the highest since August 21.

The rate of positive new tests has declined from its summertime peak, remaining below 10% for two months. It was at 4.86% on Sunday, the most recent date available.

After peaking in July, the number of deaths also began a downward trend in August that continued through September -- though "significant delays" in data reporting, as the state says, make interpreting short-term trends from that statistic less reliable.

COVID UPDATES: Download the free FOX 13 News app for ongoing coronavirus coverage and live updates

Source: Fla. Dept. of Health

PDF: DOH's full county-by-county COVID-19 case report

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.

The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19.

MAP: Florida coronavirus cases by county

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for ma