18-year-old dies in motorcycle crash on Dale Mabry Highway

An 18-year-old woman is dead after her motorcycle crashed into a car in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday night at Dale Mabry Highway and Colby Street in Carrollwood.

FHP says the 62-year-old driver of a Mazda sedan made a U-turn into the motorcycle's path, causing the crash.

The rider, whose name has not been released, died at the hospital. The driver of the car was not injured.

