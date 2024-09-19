18-year-old seriously injured in St. Pete hit-and-run crash

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run crash in St. Petersburg Thursday afternoon, investigators said.

The St. Pete Police Department said they are now looking for the driver of the sedan, who ran off after the crash. It happened just after 2 p.m. along 54th Avenue North and 12th Street.

According to authorities, the sedan was heading westbound on 54th Avenue North when it hit a pick-up truck that was crossing north to south on 12th Street.

The pick-up truck flipped, seriously injuring the 18-year-old driver, officials said.

The driver of the sedan ran off, and hasn't been found by law enforcement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Pete Police Department.

