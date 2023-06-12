18-year-old shot, killed outside Palmetto nightclub; suspect arrested: Investigators

article

A suspect was arrested after a deadly shooting outside a nightclub in Palmetto over the weekend, according to the Palmetto Police Department.

Jose Gomez, 21, was taken into custody a few hours after the incident on a second degree murder charge, officers said. He's accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Fernando Garcia Nunez, who was trying to intervene during a disturbance in the parking lot of The Hall nightclub on US 301.

Investigators said they responded to the disturbance in the club's rear parking lot, and as they were arriving at the scene, they heard a gunshot. Once officers made their way through the crowd, they found Garcia Nunez lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to Blake Medical Center, but Palmetto police said he died at the hospital.

Authorities said Gomez confronted a juvenile brother and sister in the parking lot and pointed a handgun at them during the incident. Garcia Nunez intervened which led to him being shot by the suspect, according to police.

Gomez was booked into the Manatee County Jail a few hours after the shooting.

Investigators are still investigating the case and are asking anyone who may have witnesses or may have information to come forward. You can contact Detectives Richard Wilson at (941) 721-2000 x6301 or Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 or manateecrimestoppers.com.