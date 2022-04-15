19-year-old arrested for kidnapping child he met online, Highlands County deputies say

article

Highlands County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 19-year-old Thursday after kidnapping a child under the age of 12 that he met online.

Anthony Joshua Borgesano, 19, from Orlando was identified as the suspect on April 12, according to Anthony deputies. Investigators said they responded to a report of a kidnapping at about 8:10 p.m. on April 11 in Spring Lake.

Deputies with the sheriff's office said the family of the underaged victim was chasing the suspect, who had the child in his vehicle. HCSO confirmed the child was able to get out of the vehicle and then the suspect left the scene.

Highlands County deputies said allegations of sexual abuse were made, and investigators were told the child met the suspect online through the game Roblox and communicated with him on multiple platforms, including Roblox, Instagram, Snapchat, Discord, and TikTok.

Investigators were able to identify Borgesano the day after the kidnappings incident, HCSO said. Officials confirmed they issue an arrest warrant for Borgesano for sexual battery on a child, kidnapping of a child under 13, traveling to meet a minor for sex, interference with child custody, child abuse, and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office helped Highlands County deputies arrest Borgesano in Ocoee on Thursday, investigators confirmed. He was booked into the Orange County jail and then released to the Special Victims Unit to be taken to Highlands County, deputies said.

Borgesano was denied bond at his first appearance in court, according to Highland County deputies.