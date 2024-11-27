19-year-old arrested for murder of 18-year-old on basketball court, Highlands deputies say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A 19-year-old faces several charges, including murder, after Highlands County deputies say he shot and killed an 18-year-old on a basketball court.

According to the sheriff's office, Carlos Manuel Fuentes was found shot Monday evening off Fred Conner Street in Avon Park.

Fuentes was rushed to the hospital, but didn't survive.

Deputies say they tracked down the suspect, Eric Von Ferguson, Jr., early Tuesday and arrested him.

According to HCSO, the suspect was a passenger in a car and shot Fuentes, who was standing near the driver's side, after a "brief conversation."

Von Ferguson faces charges of second degree murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and destroying evidence.

