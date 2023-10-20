2 adults, 5 kids displaced after Tampa home catches fire: HCFR

article

A Tampa home was heavily damaged after it was engulfed in flames early Friday morning, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Around 3:10 a.m., firefighters say they responded to a 911 call regarding a house fire on the 8300 block of Croton Ave.

Smoke and flames were visible, according to HCFR.

Crews say flames and smoke were visible when they arrived, but the family of seven made it out without injuries.

Officials say fire crews extinguished the fire inside within 20 minutes. Other crews conducted searches and assisted with the water supply, according to first responders.

Crews say one firefighter was taken to the hospital but is in stable condition.

According to officials, the American Red Cross was called to help the displaced family.

The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.