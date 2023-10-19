Lakeland commercial building catches fire, 20 units respond: PCFR

article

A building on Munn Avenue in Lakeland caught on fire Wednesday afternoon, according to firefighters.

Officials say Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR) and Lakeland Fire Department (LFD) responded at 5:47 p.m. to a two-alarm commercial building fire. First responders say the second alarm was because of the size and type of the building.

According to first responders, there was a risk the fire could spread to nearby buildings.

Crews say they arrived within four minutes and started extinguishing the fire. There were 18 PCFR units and two LFD units at the scene, according to officials.

Firefighters say they had the fire under control in under 30 minutes.

"Both Polk County Fire Rescue and Lakeland Fire Department exemplified exceptional firefighting strategy and tactics in their response to this incident," stated Fire Chief Hezedean Smith, D.M. "Between the quick response, aggressive fire attack, seamless communication, and excellent interagency teamwork, this was an impressive display of our members’ work."

Officials say the fire is under investigation by the Florida State Fire Marshal.