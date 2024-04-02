St. Pete SWAT team busts 'known drug house;' 2 arrested, 2 assault rifles recovered, police say

article

Two people were arrested, and two assault rifles were recovered after a SWAT team executed a search warrant at a St. Pete home on Monday, according to police.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday, the St. Petersburg Police Department SWAT team responded to a ‘known drug house’ in the 500 block of Palm Avenue North.

Investigators also had information that the residents at the home were heavily armed. According to police, two men were taken into custody, and two assault rifles were recovered from inside the home.

Rodairren Green, 22, was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding and possession of marijuana with intent to sell. E'shon Hamilton, 23, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell - felon in possession of a firearm.