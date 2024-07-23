2 arrested in pickpocketing investigation in St. Pete, police searching for more possible suspects and victims

St. Pete police are investigating a rash of pickpocketing incidents in downtown St. Petersburg, arresting two men this weekend in connection with two incidents.

Their arrests stem from a larger investigation into a rise in pickpocketing that started in January.

"We see it during busy hours," Asst. Chief Mike Kovacsev said. "During bar hours Friday and Saturday nights."

Police say pickpocketers have been targeting popular bars and restaurants downtown over the last four to five months. They say the pickpocketers will steal phones or wallets from people.

"It’s easily dozens," Kovacsev said. "There were a couple weekends where we had 12 to 15 phones that were taken."

Police arrested Miguel Angel Urra Diaz, 51, and Yosniel Jesus Llanes Mora, age 33, this weekend.

The two suspects are each facing multiple charges in connection with two of the incidents, including personal identification and credit card fraud.

Kovacsev says surveillance video from some of the bars helped identify Diaz and Mora. Police say they stole phones and wallets out of the purses of at least two women.

"Old school pick pocket, where somebody would put it in their back pocket or leave it in their purse," he said. "But a lot of times, too, is if you leave it on the bar next to you and if you’re really not paying attention, and somebody swipes it and it’s gone."

Detectives say the duo was then later seen on surveillance trying to run up thousands of dollars in charges at multiple stores.

"As you can imagine with cellphones, not only do people sometimes have their own credit cards and IDs attached to those devices, but also, if you don’t lock it, people have access to a lot of information related to those devices," Kovacsev said.

Police are also investigating dozens of other incidents of pick pocketing throughout downtown St. Pete, and searching for other potential suspects involved.

"It only takes a second for you to turn your head, and for somebody to reach over and to just keep walking," Kovacsev said.

Kovacsev says pickpocketing crimes have risen in the level of danger and ramifications, because cell phones contain so much personal information.

"They hold everything near and dear to most people, so if they’re taking those items, you have a glimpse into everything," he said. "That individual’s financial, their personal information if you’re able to get into it."

St. Pete police believe there could be more victims out there.

Detectives are also investigating whether the suspects are connected to a statewide pickpocketing group or involved in similar crimes in other cities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD along with your tip to TIP411.

