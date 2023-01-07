2 dead, 1 injured in Polk County crash, deputies say

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal Davenport crash that claimed two lives and injured a third.

According to investigators, 64-year-old Jennifer Wray of Davenport was traveling north on US 17/92 around 9 p.m. when she turned left at the intersection of Ernie Caldwell Boulevard and struck a 2003 Infiniti FX45 that was traveling south on the same road. Post-impact, the Infiniti flipped onto its roof.

Wray and the driver of the Infiniti, 38-year-old Tyrone Jones of Haines City, died at the scene.

Jones’ passenger 38-year-old Tavarous Stokes of Lakeland was airlifted to the hospital with possible injuries to his neck and leg.

A portion of US 17/92 was closed for approximately four hours Friday night.