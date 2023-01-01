2 dead, 4 injured in Florida New Year’s Day shooting

article

The Ocala Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two dead and four others injured on New Year’s Day.

According to police, approximately 100 people were gathered near the 1600 block of SW 5th St. around 4:30 a.m. when gunfire erupted.

Davonta Harris, 30, and Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey, 24, were killed in the shooting. Four others suffered gunshot wounds and are being medically treated at an undisclosed location.

While detectives are still trying to piece together what led up to the shooting, they do not believe there is a threat to the community.

READ: Citrus County woman shoots, kills uncle at family gathering, deputies say

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Ocala Police Department at 352-369-7000 or call Crime Stoppers of Marion County anonymously by dialing **TIPS. If you use Crime Stoppers and your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.