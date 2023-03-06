2 dead after plane crash at Lantana, Florida airport: deputies
LANTANA, Fla. - Two people are dead after a plane crashed at the Lantana Airport in south Florida, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a tweet Monday morning.
Deputies responded to the airport shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday and found the crashed plane engulfed in flames. Once the fire was extinguished, officials said two bodies were found in the wreckage.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Virginia airport TSA checkpoint X-ray machine accidentally scans traveler's pet: 'cat-astrophic mistake'
- Man bitten by alligator at his front door in Daytona Beach, police say
The victims were not publicly identified and a potential cause of the crash was not immediately released.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating.