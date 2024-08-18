2 found dead in swimming pool at Bradenton apartment complex, deputies investigating

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Two men were found dead in the swimming pool at Cypress Winds Apartments on Sunday morning, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives say they began investigating after a resident walking his dog saw the victims submerged at the bottom of the pool located at 6904 Manatee Avenue West shortly after 9 a.m.

According to officials, there were no immediate signs of foul play. However, the cause of death and identities of the victims are still unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

