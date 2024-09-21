2 hospitalized after shooting in Spring Hill, deputies investigating
SPRING HILL, Fla. - The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says two people were injured after a shooting in Spring Hill on Saturday afternoon.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies are investigating in the area of Holiday Drive and Newhope Road. Officials say the incident involving two people was first reported around 4 p.m.
Both people involved in the shooting had non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment, according to authorities.
Investigators say all subjects have been accounted for and there is no active search for additional subjects.
A portion of Holiday Drive remains closed while the investigation continues.
