2 injured after shooting in Zephyrhills, deputies investigating

A man and woman were shot in Zephyrhills after an argument escalated on Saturday morning, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

PSO deputies say they are investigating the shooting that happened in the Phelps Rd. area of Zephyrhills around 11:30 a.m.

Investigators say an argument between four people who knew each other resulted in the shooting.

According to officials, all parties are accounted for, and the injured adults were taken to the hospital. The sheriff's office says this was an isolated incident and there is no public safety threat.

The investigation is ongoing.

