2 injured after shooting in Tampa, police investigating

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The Tampa Police Department says they are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 2300 Block of E Busch around 5:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

READ: Police announcing arrests month after Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio was killed in deadly shooting

Authorities say officers found one victim and later learned that a second victim was driven to the hospital. Both people are in critical condition, according to TPD.

Officers are trying to determine the cause of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter