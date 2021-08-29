2 members of Florida Highway Patrol lose battle with COVID-19

The Florida Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of two of its members who died from COVID-19.

According to FHP, Trooper Sean Hryc and Compliance Investigator Ernest "Ernie" Brown lost their battle with the virus on Saturday.

"Today, the Florida Highway Patrol and FLHSMV family is deeply saddened and collectively heartbroken as we mourn the passing of FHP Trooper Sean Hryc and Compliance Investigator Ernie Brown. Trooper Hryc and Investigator Brown were both valued members of the Florida Highway Patrol, selflessly serving and protecting the residents of Florida for more than 17 and 30 years, respectively. Please keep their families and team members in your thoughts and prayers," FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhode and FHP Lieutenant Colonel Troy Thompson said in a joint statement.

Trooper Hryc was a part of the Florida Highway Patrol for more than 17 years. Before joining FHP, Trooper Hryc was a member of the Dade City Police Department.

Compliance Investigator Brown was employed by the Florida Highway Patrol for more than 30 years. Before joining FHP, Brown began his law enforcement career with the Bushnell Police Department and was a member of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

