2 suspects at large after stealing from 7-Eleven in Polk County: PCSO
POINCIANA, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's Office is searching for two ‘juvenile females’ caught on camera stealing from a 7-Eleven store last month.
According to PCSO, at around 2:20 a.m. on July 30, the thieves were caught on camera leaving the 7-Eleven store on Marigold Avenue in Poinciana without paying for the items in their shopping baskets.
Photo courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office
The store clerk witnessed the theft and tried to stop them, but they took off and got into a dark-colored four-door sedan.
A PCSO detective is working to identify the two suspects.
Photo courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office
PCSO asks anyone with information to contact Detective Lang at 863-236-3900.