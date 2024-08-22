Expand / Collapse search

2 suspects at large after stealing from 7-Eleven in Polk County: PCSO

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  August 22, 2024 9:55am EDT
Polk County
2 suspects caught on camera stealing from 7-Eleven

Two female suspects were caught on camera stealing from a 7-Eleven in Polk County.

POINCIANA, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's Office is searching for two ‘juvenile females’ caught on camera stealing from a 7-Eleven store last month.

According to PCSO, at around 2:20 a.m. on July 30, the thieves were caught on camera leaving the 7-Eleven store on Marigold Avenue in Poinciana without paying for the items in their shopping baskets.

The store clerk witnessed the theft and tried to stop them, but they took off and got into a dark-colored four-door sedan. 

A PCSO detective is working to identify the two suspects. 

PCSO asks anyone with information to contact Detective Lang at 863-236-3900. 