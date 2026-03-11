2 teens accused of vandalizing a Floral Strawberry Festival ATM, torching a UTV: CCSO
FLORAL CITY, Fla. - Two Citrus County teens are facing several charges, including arson and burglary after crews setting up for the Floral City Strawberry Festival discovered a vandalized ATM.
What we know:
According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies called to the scene said that an ATM near the playground had been tipped over, pried open, and severely vandalized.
Deputies said the suspects broke open the protective metal housing and managed to sever the keypad, but they did not gain access to any cash because the internal safe remained intact.
According to investigators, the suspects left a beer can and a bent butter knife at the scene.
Dig deeper:
Around the same time, detectives said they found a stolen UTV burned to the ground.
According to CCSO, the same brand of beer cans that were found near the ATM, were found littered around the torched UTV, which detectives said connected the two scenes.
Joshua Yuranko, 18, and Anthony Robinson, 18, were arrested and charged with arson, burglary of an occupied dwelling, attempted grand theft, grand theft, tampering with evidence and criminal mischief.
