2-year-old critical after being hit along Port Richey neighborhood roadway

Officials in Pasco County say a 2-year-old suffered critical injuries after being hit in the 9000 block of Mark Twain Lane in Port Richey Wednesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the child "darted" across the roadway as a 37-year-old man from Port Richey was driving by.

FHP said the driver was not able to see the child due to trash cans along the roadway.

The child airlifted to a hospital, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.

Several roads in the area had to be closed and troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were investigating.

A previous version of this story stated the child was 3-years-old, but the Florida Highway Patrol later said the child was 2.

