2020 US fall foliage prediction map shows where, when leaves are expected to change

Autumn aficionados can now track the changing leaves before they fall.

Labor Day marked the unofficial end of summer, and fall foliage is already showing in some parts of the country. So those looking to see the seasons change for themselves can track it live via a new Fall Foliage Prediction Map from SmokeyMountains.com.

The map is color-coded: green means no are leaves changing; bright orange signals partial changes; crimson-red shows near peak change; and maroon means peak foliage.

So far, patchy signs of leaves and their changing colors are showing up in northeast parts of the country, especially in Maine and parts of Vermont and New Hampshire, and out west in parts of Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska and Colorado. The leaves are also starting to turn in Midwestern states like Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Those looking to plan road trips around the foliage should be mindful that the map doesn’t guarantee colorful leaves: “While no tool can be 100% accurate, this tool is meant to help travelers better time their trips to have the best opportunity for catching peak color each year,” the website says.

Advertisement

Still, while it may not look like fall in your neck of the woods just yet, it certainly already tastes like it. A number of fast-food chains from Dunkin to Starbucks have already released their fall menus doused in pumpkin spice flavors like lattes and donuts.

Get updates on this story from FOXNews.com