Jelly Roll and Post Malone to roll into Raymond James Stadium in Tampa

Jelly Roll and Post Malone are hitting the road again and making a stop in Tampa this spring.

What we know:

The singers are scheduled to perform at Raymond James Stadium on May 29, 2026, as part of their stadium tour.

The duo is taking their larger-than-life production to stadiums and festivals nationwide.

The tour continues Post Malone’s highest-attended and best-selling tour to date, which drew more than one million fans across America and grossed more than $170M.

Carter Faith will join the pair on tour on all headlining dates with her modern-meets-classic country sound.

Jelly Roll and Post Malone will also play at prominent college football stadiums across the U.S., including:

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, AR, home of the University of Arkansas Razorbacks

Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, IA, home of the Iowa State Cyclones

Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, TX, home of the UTEP Miners

McLane Stadium in Waco, TX, home of the Baylor University Bears

Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA, home of the LSU Tigers

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS, home of the Ole Miss Rebels

Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, CT, home of the UCONN Huskies

Washington Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT, home of the University of Montana Grizzlies

Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, UT, home of the Utah Utes

Protective Stadium in Birmingham, AL, home of the University of Alabama-Birmingham Blazers

Tickets go on sale February 10 at 10 a.m.

