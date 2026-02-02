Expand / Collapse search
Jelly Roll and Post Malone to roll into Raymond James Stadium in Tampa

By
Published  February 2, 2026 12:08pm EST
Tampa
FOX 13 News
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - APRIL 29: Jelly Roll and Post Malone perform onstage during Post Malone Presents: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Kick Off at Rice Eccles Stadium on April 29, 2025 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live N

The Brief

    • Jelly Roll and Post Malone are hitting the road again and making a stop in Tampa this spring.
    • The singers are scheduled to perform at Raymond James Stadium on May 29, 2026, as part of their stadium tour.
    • Carter Faith will join the pair on tour on all headlining dates with her modern-meets-classic country sound.

TAMPA, Fla. - Jelly Roll and Post Malone are hitting the road again and making a stop in Tampa this spring.

What we know:

The singers are scheduled to perform at Raymond James Stadium on May 29, 2026, as part of their stadium tour.

The duo is taking their larger-than-life production to stadiums and festivals nationwide.

The tour continues Post Malone’s highest-attended and best-selling tour to date, which drew more than one million fans across America and grossed more than $170M.

Carter Faith will join the pair on tour on all headlining dates with her modern-meets-classic country sound.

Jelly Roll and Post Malone will also play at prominent college football stadiums across the U.S., including:

  • Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, AR, home of the University of Arkansas Razorbacks
  • Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, IA, home of the Iowa State Cyclones
  • Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, TX, home of the UTEP Miners
  • McLane Stadium in Waco, TX, home of the Baylor University Bears
  • Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA, home of the LSU Tigers
  • Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS, home of the Ole Miss Rebels
  • Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, CT, home of the UCONN Huskies
  • Washington Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT, home of the University of Montana Grizzlies
  • Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, UT, home of the Utah Utes
  • Protective Stadium in Birmingham, AL, home of the University of Alabama-Birmingham Blazers

Tickets go on sale February 10 at 10 a.m.

Click here for more information. 

The Source: This article was written with information provided by the Tampa Sports Authority. 

