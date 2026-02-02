Jelly Roll and Post Malone to roll into Raymond James Stadium in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Jelly Roll and Post Malone are hitting the road again and making a stop in Tampa this spring.
What we know:
The singers are scheduled to perform at Raymond James Stadium on May 29, 2026, as part of their stadium tour.
The duo is taking their larger-than-life production to stadiums and festivals nationwide.
The tour continues Post Malone’s highest-attended and best-selling tour to date, which drew more than one million fans across America and grossed more than $170M.
Carter Faith will join the pair on tour on all headlining dates with her modern-meets-classic country sound.
Jelly Roll and Post Malone will also play at prominent college football stadiums across the U.S., including:
- Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, AR, home of the University of Arkansas Razorbacks
- Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, IA, home of the Iowa State Cyclones
- Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, TX, home of the UTEP Miners
- McLane Stadium in Waco, TX, home of the Baylor University Bears
- Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA, home of the LSU Tigers
- Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS, home of the Ole Miss Rebels
- Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, CT, home of the UCONN Huskies
- Washington Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT, home of the University of Montana Grizzlies
- Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, UT, home of the Utah Utes
- Protective Stadium in Birmingham, AL, home of the University of Alabama-Birmingham Blazers
Tickets go on sale February 10 at 10 a.m.
The Source: This article was written with information provided by the Tampa Sports Authority.