Car loses control, crashes into Clearwater Christmas shop: First responders

A car crashed into Robert's Christmas Wonderland along Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard in Clearwater Monday afternoon, first responders said.

What we know:

The Clearwater Police Department and fire crews said they responded to the crash just before 5 p.m. after a Nissan Maxima struck the building. Officials said the crash happened in the 2900 block of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Authorities said the car crossed three eastbound lanes before crashing into the Christmas store.

No one inside the shop was injured during the crash, but the driver was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital to be evaluated for possible minor injuries, according to first responders.

The crash remains under investigation.