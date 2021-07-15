2021 National Ice Cream Day deals

article

National Ice Cream Day falls on Sunday, July 18 this year.

Some businesses – from national chains to Florida locals – are offering cool discounts to celebrate.

American Honey Creamery

The sister-owned, Tampa ice cream shop is offering $1 single scoop cups, sugar and cake cones all day on July 18th.

Astro Craft Ice Cream

Customers can add a second scoop to any cone for free on National Ice Cream Day.

Baskin-Robbins

On July 18, Baskin-Robbins is giving away free ice cream-scented Kinetic Sand to customers who make a purchase of a minimum of $10. Baskin-Robbins will also offer a delivery deal from July 18 through July 24. Customers can get $5 off orders of $20 when ordering ice cream from Uber Eats, DoorDash or Postmates.

Breyers

Breyers is offering "Cookie Coverage" on its Cookies & Cream ice cream at CookieCoverage.com. The site has a $2 coupon for half off a tub and "an official insurance certificate that provides protection on their tub’s cookies & cream goodness." Breyers states if you're "not completely satisfied with the cookie to cream ratio in Breyers updated recipe, the next tub’s on us." There’s a limit of one free product coupon and one $2 coupon per person.

Bubbies Ice Cream

Customers can use the Ibotta app at Whole Foods Market to get a BOGO deal on Bubbies Ice Cream individually wrapped Mochi Ice Cream. Shoppers will also get $2 cash back through Ibotta through Aug. 6.

Burger King

Burger King is offering a free vanilla soft serve cup or cone with $1 purchase. You can also find deals on their app and at Bk.com/offers.

Carvel

Customers can purchase a new limited-time Churro-flavored product on Sunday and get a "special offer card". The card has a surprise offer (BOGO deals, freebies and discounts) that can be redeemed through Aug. 30. You can also enter for a chance to win free ice cream for a year at Carvel.com/icecreamday.

Dairy Joy

Dairy Joy is offering free candy toppings all day on July 18th.

Dairy Queen

On July 18, you can get $1 off any size Dipped Cone at participating Dairy Queen locations nationwide when you order through the DQ mobile app.

Insomnia Cookies

All week until July 18, Insomnia Cookies is giving a free scoop of ice cream to customers who make any purchase. Customers can take advantage of the deal in-store or online for delivery when you use the code ICECREAMDAY.

Marble Slab Creamery

Slab Happy Rewards members can get BOGO regular ice cream for National Ice Cream Day. The chain also has a coupon for $5 off ice cream kits through July 31st with code ICECREAM5.

Oh Yeah Creamery

Oh Yeah Creamery is inviting customers to play "Roll your Discount" for their inaugural National Ice Cream Day. The number on your dice is the discount you receive. Rolling double 6 means free ice cream!

Snobachi Handcrafted Ice Cream

Snobachi is offering a free scoop of traditional ice cream of choice while supplies last.

Sweet Mama's Tampa

Kids 12 and under can grab a $2 kiddie cone at Tampa's only soft serve mobile ice cream shop for National Ice Cream Day. Sweet Mama's Tampa will be at 1630 N Franklin St Tampa, Fl 33602 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 18th.

Tanya & Matt's Ice Creamiest

This ice cream shop is starting the celebration early. Starting on July 16th, customers can pre-order 3 pints and get one free. This offer is only valid on online orders at icecreamiest.com. The sale ends on July 18th.

The Revolution Ice Cream Co.

On July 18th head to The Revolution Ice Cream Co. for a rock paper scissor battle. If you win, you get 50% off your order. If an employee wins, you get 10% off.

Whole Foods

Until Tuesday, July 20, Whole Foods Market is offering 35% off all of their ice creams and frozen treats, including Milk Bar and Jeni’s varieties. Prime Members can save an extra 10% off.