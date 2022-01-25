Here’s a taste of the new fair foods to try at the 2022 Florida State Fair

article

The fair season is upon us in the Tampa Bay area, which means vendors at the Florida State Fair are going to bring even more innovative, delicious, fried, and sweet foods to try.

The Florida State Fair is always a time for foodies to congregate for the classic treats and new twists: like the Deep Fried Banana or the Loaded Fried Pickle Nachos. They’re even incorporating some nostalgia into the mix. Hint: it has to deal with Pop Rocks.

The fair is scheduled from Feb. 10-21. Organizers said there will be some new entertainment, such as bull riding and a cowboy stunt rodeo. You can find more information, such as ticket information, here: www.floridastatefair.com.

Below are some of the new dishes available to try this year:

Funnel Cake Taco

Funnel Cake Taco: From Best Around, you can get a taco shell dipped in buffalo batter funnel cake mix, fried, filled with buffalo chicken dip, topped with lettuce, cheddar cheese, ranch, and cool ranch Doritos crumbles.

Deep Fried Banana Pudding

Deep Fried Banana Split: Over at DeAnna's Steak Sundaes, they are serving up donut holes topped with banana pudding, whipped cream and caramel drizzle on top.

Loaded Fried Pickle Nachos

Loaded Fried Pickle Nachos: These Deep Fried Pickle Chips by Chester’s Gators & Taters is loaded with cheese, bacon, chili, jalapenos and ranch.

Caramel Apple Cinnamon Roll

Caramel Apple Cinnamon Roll: This here is Grandma Brown's Cinnamon Rolls' award-winning recipe from the 1970s, topped with warm cinnamon apple pie topping, then drizzled with warm caramel. You can add white frosting to it.

Donut Dog

Donut Dog: DeAnna's Diner created a homemade long John Donut, fresh grilled all beef Hotdog, applewood bacon and drizzled with icing on top.

Pop Rock Smoothies

Pop Rock Smoothies: These real fruit smoothies are topped off with popping Pop Rocks at Cinnamon Saloon.

Poutine Sundae

Poutine Sundae: These fresh-cut fries are topped with fresh cheese curds covered in gravy at DeAnna's Steak Sundaes. You can add sirloin steak to make it the ultimate cheesesteak.

Cookie Dough Explosion

Cookie Dough Explosion: The Funky Flamingo starts this sundae with a freshly baked chocolate chip cookie, which is topped with salted caramel gelato, then two scoops of cookie dough, hot fudge, caramel sauce, whipped cream and Oreo cookies.

Hog Trof

Hog Trof: Rising Smoke BBQ has taken a baked potato and topped it with pulled pork, baked beans, cheese, and creamy coleslaw.

Twisted S'mores

Twisted S'mores: These ribbon chips are topped with chocolate, marshmallow drizzle and graham cracker sprinkles over at Shockley's.

Bacon Caramel Apples

Bacon Caramel Apples: The Apple Cart covered a crisp Granny Smith apple with caramel, rolled it in real bacon bits and drizzled some chocolate.

Loaded Onion Rings

Loaded Onion Rings: These onion rings are stacked with cheese, ranch, bacon bits and chives over at Captain Max's Fry & Seafood Shack

Cookies & Cream Funnel Cake

Cookies & Cream Funnel Cake: This sweet, crumbly funnel cake at Paulette's Food is topped with red velvet cookies and cream and fudge drizzle.

Deep Fried Fruit Kabobs

Deep Fried Fruit Kabobs: Cinnamon City dips these fruit kabobs into their secret batter before sprinkling it with powdered sugar.

Pineapple Stir-Fried Rice Bowls

Pineapple Stir-Fried Rice Bowls: Mobile Deserts & Foods will top off rice in a pineapple with your choice of steak, chicken or shrimp.

Editor's note: Photos and food descriptions are courtesy of the Florida State Fair.