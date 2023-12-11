2023’s most popular Christmas cookie by state

article

Cookies have almost become synonymous with the Christmas season, and who doesn’t like a sweet treat during the holidays?

Whether it’s a classic sugar cookie or gingerbread, most people who celebrate the holiday will have their must-have cookie (or cookies) stocked at home for themselves (and for Santa Claus).

Food researchers at Menu Price compiled data from Google searches to see which cookie recipe reigned supreme in each state.

Menu Price found that the most Googled cookie recipe was gingerbread, as it took the No. 1 spot in seven states.

The next most popular Christmas cookie was sugar, as it’s ideal for decorating. Another cookie that was a top search in four states was the Mexican wedding cookie.

Other popular cookie recipes included black and white, oatmeal and snickerdoodle.

What was your state’s most searched cookie recipe?

This story was reported from Los Angeles.