$22 million SunRunner bus system approved to connect St. Petersburg with beaches

Within 18 months a new mass transit system could be carrying passengers between St. Petersburg and Pinellas County beaches. Eventually, planners say, it could part of a 41-mile route connecting St. Pete Beach with Wesley Chapel.

“I think it’s the beginning of a new chapter in our region,” said Pinellas County Commissioner Janet Long, a member of the board of directors of Pinellas Suncoast Regional Transit Authority (PSTA).

Long was among the members who voted unanimously to spend around $22 million for construction of SunRunner, a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system that would carry passengers on buses that operate similar to trains, making limited stops on semi-dedicated lanes. The buses would run every 15 minutes taking passengers from Downtown St. Petersburg to the beaches or vice versa in less than 35 minutes. The trip will cost $2.25, normal bus fare.

Backers say SunRunner will be fast and convenient for visitors and residents.

“You hop on not having to worry about parking or paying for parking,” said Long. “Then when you’re ready to come home you just jump back on the bus, not to mention it will take a lot of cars and congestion off the road.”

Regional transportation planners at TBARTA say Bus Rapid Transit is the preferred way to attack a glaring need for mass transit which some leaders have said is the Tampa Bay Area’s Achilles’ heel in attracting large companies and national events.

Advertisement

TBARTA has endorsed a proposed 41-mile BRT route that would stretch from St. Pete Beach to Downtown St. Petersburg, across a new, expanded Howard Frankland Bridge, to Westshore, Downtown Tampa, USF Area, and finally Wesley Chapel in Pasco County.

“It suddenly opens up all kinds of opportunities and jobs,” said Rick Homans, of the Tampa Bay Partnership last year.

PSTA received a $21.8 million federal grant Tuesday. This grant, combined with Florida Department of Transportation’s New Starts Program and Design Grant, plus contributions made by the City of St. Petersburg and PTSA will fund the entire SunRunner project costing $43.93 million

The proposed 41-mile regional route would cost many millions more. It’s now up to other local governments and agencies in Hillsborough and Pasco Counties to decide if and when to fund BRT.