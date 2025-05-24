25-year-old charged with DUI after deadly crash in Tampa

The Brief A 25-year-old was charged with a DUI after a deadly crash on Saturday morning in Tampa. Jefry Hernandez was taken into custody after investigators noticed "obvious signs of impairment." Witnesses told police that Hernandez sped up to "beat the light," as it changed from yellow to red.



Tampa police have arrested and charged a man with a DUI after a car crash early Saturday morning that killed a man in his early 60s.

25-year-old Jefry Hernandez was taken into custody after investigators noticed "obvious signs of impairment."

Courtesy: Tampa Police Department.

Witnesses told police that Hernandez sped up to "beat the light," as it changed from yellow to red.

Hernandez was driving a black Dodge Ram pick-up truck eastbound on W Busch Blvd when his car collided with the victim's green Lexus RX300 at the intersection with N Armenia Ave.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A 25-year-old was charged with a DUI after a deadly crash on Saturday morning in Tampa.

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw emphasized that this horrible crash was not an accident.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of an innocent man this morning, and our Victims Advocate will work to aid his grieving family as they navigate this incredible loss," said Bercaw. "This was not an accident, but the result of a driver's criminal actions and reckless decision to operate a vehicle while impaired. DUI is a completely avoidable act that destroys lives. We are committed to standing with this family throughout their profound loss, ensuring a thorough investigation and the pursuit of justice."

The driver of the Lexus was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Charges

Vehicular homicide

DUI manslaughter

Driving without a valid driver's license (with death or serious bodily injury)

Hernandez was taken to the Orient Road Jail and the investigation is ongoing.

TPD says the roads that were closed during the investigation have since reopened.

Powerline repairs were also needed in the area, according to police.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Tampa Police Department.

