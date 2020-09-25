2,847 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Friday; 120 new deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 2,847 Friday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now 695,887.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 13,915, an increase of 120 since Thursday's update. In addition, a total of 168 non-Floridians have died in the state.

Locally, Polk County reported six new deaths, Hillsborough and Manatee each reported five, Citrus and Pinellas each reported three, Hernando and Pasco each reported two, while Sarasota and Sumter each reported one.

Of the 695,887 cases, 687,656 are Florida residents while 8,321 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 41,506

Pinellas: 21,845

Sarasota: 8,065

Manatee: 11,393

Sumter: 2,210

Polk: 19,647

Citrus: 2,722

Hernando: 3,107

Pasco: 9,101

Highlands: 2,127

DeSoto: 1,556

Hardee: 1,331

Florida new resident cases in orange; new resident deaths in gray. Note: Deaths usually appear to be trending down because of the delay in confirming the last few days of data. Source: Fla. Dept. of Health.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. As of Friday, 2,134 Floridians were currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19; in total, 43,299 have been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 5,213,142 residents have been tested in the state as of Friday -- about 24.3% of the state's population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.

Today's new case number represents the 115th straight day with new cases near or over 1,000 per day. The rate of positive new tests increased during that time period, but has begun to trend down, remaining below 10% for over 40 days. It was at 4.29% on Thursday, the most recent date available.

The number of new cases has generally trended down over the last few weeks, mirroring the number of tests being given.

After peaking in July, the number of deaths also began a downward trend in August that continued through September -- though "significant delays" in data reporting, as the state says, make interpreting short-term trends from that statistic less reliable.

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.

The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

