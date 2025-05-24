28th annual Memorial Day Observance ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park & Museum

The Brief The 28th annual Memorial Day Observance ceremony is being held at the Veterans Memorial Park & Museum on Sunday at 10 a.m. Local Gold Star family members will be honored with "Garden of Gold" pictorial flags. Attendees will be greeted by an enormous American flag soaring more than 150 feet over the entrance to Veterans Memorial Park.



The 28th annual Memorial Day Observance ceremony will take place at Veterans Memorial Park & Rear Admiral LeRoy Collins, Jr. Veterans Museum on Sunday at 10 a.m.

Local Gold Star family members will be honored with "Garden of Gold" pictorial flags and attendees will be greeted by an enormous American flag soaring more than 150 feet over the entrance to Veterans Memorial Park.

The celebration will honor veterans and their families who made the ultimate sacrifice.

In attendance will be a few special guests: Col. Jeff J. Mrazik, Commander, 6th Operations Group, MacDill Air Force Base, Retired U.S. Army Col. Alfred "Al" Carter, Chief of Staff, Florida Department of Veteran Affairs and Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC).

A rifle salute and taps will also be a part of the ceremony.

Hillsborough County’s Veterans Memorial Park is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with free admission and parking.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by Hillsborough County.

