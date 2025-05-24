28th annual Memorial Day Observance ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park & Museum
TAMPA - The 28th annual Memorial Day Observance ceremony will take place at Veterans Memorial Park & Rear Admiral LeRoy Collins, Jr. Veterans Museum on Sunday at 10 a.m.
Local Gold Star family members will be honored with "Garden of Gold" pictorial flags and attendees will be greeted by an enormous American flag soaring more than 150 feet over the entrance to Veterans Memorial Park.
The celebration will honor veterans and their families who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Local perspective:
In attendance will be a few special guests: Col. Jeff J. Mrazik, Commander, 6th Operations Group, MacDill Air Force Base, Retired U.S. Army Col. Alfred "Al" Carter, Chief of Staff, Florida Department of Veteran Affairs and Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC).
A rifle salute and taps will also be a part of the ceremony.
READ: Manatee County World War II veteran receives highest honor from France
Hillsborough County’s Veterans Memorial Park is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with free admission and parking.
CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube
The Source: Information for this story was provided by Hillsborough County.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter