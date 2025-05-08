Manatee County World War II veteran receives highest honor from France

The Brief A Manatee County U.S. Army veteran received the highest award possible from France. At 106 years old, John Skeen can bring you right back to the battlefield with countless memories of liberating small towns in France. As he received the Knight of the Legion Award, his thoughts returned to those who served alongside him.



Victory over the Nazis was won in Europe 80 years ago, and it was because of the sacrifices of service members. A Manatee County U.S. Army veteran, who was one of those service members, received the highest award possible from France.

At 106 years old, John Skeen can bring you right back to the battlefield with countless memories of liberating small towns in France. As he received the Knight of the Legion Award, the highest honor possible from France, his thoughts returned to those who served alongside him.

"I’m finding out that life is full of surprises and this is one of them," said Skeen. "To be honored in such a fashion. It’s more than. Like I said, I’m overwhelmed."



He was surrounded by those who have served too.

"I am deeply honored to fulfill one of my ultimate utmost duties: To pay tribute to a war hero who came to France to liberate Europe from a brutal occupation," said Raphael Trapp, the consul general of France.

Pictured: John Skeen.

Trapp and other members paid tribute to World War II veteran at the Elk's Lodge off of Lena Road, which was filled with those wanting to honor Skeen.

"It is our duty to commemorate May 8,1945, and to explain to the next generations the sacrifices that were made by many people of nations so that freedom prevails," said Trapp.



Skeen served alongside the 70th Infantry Rifle Platoon.

"My memory is 1,000 miles away to a barren hillside where there’s a 7-foot-deep mountain. I thought of Joe, I thought of Harry. I thought of Butch," he said.

Skeen helped to liberate French towns from the Nazi occupation, and he remembered the American flags being raised in each town.

"You know when that little thing got to the top it just opened up and flapped and flapped. You talk about cheering and hollering," said Skeen.



"It’s an honor for a brother veteran. A brother-in-arms soldier," said Thomas J. Carter, a retired U.S. Army captain. "What he did taught us what we did in our military. That we are what we are today."



Skeen said he hopes others remember this message: "The American flag, don’t never belittle it. Hold it high. Let everybody see it. That symbolizes something so many people around the world don’t know what."

He fought for the freedom of others, something he worries future generations will forget as the greatest generation fades away.

"You don’t know what liberty is or freedom is. The people of this generation," he said. "The young people don’t know who is responsible or what costs to enjoy the life they are living now. They were given this. It hurts me. I don’t mean to be critical."



Skeen said he is now looking forward to planning his 107th birthday, this October.

