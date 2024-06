Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Three people were rescued after their boat sank off Egmont Key on Saturday night, according to the Coast Guard.

Officials say they were rescued by a St. Pete rescue crew around 10 p.m.

The Coast Guard says survivors called for assistance on Ch. 16 and wore life jackets. The vessel is not a hazard to navigation, according to authorities.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter