3-year-old disappears during supervised visit with father
LITHIA, Fla. - A search is underway for a 3-year-old Hillsborough County boy.
Zeppelin Bar disappeared after his father, Kelley Bell, took him during a supervised visit on Feb. 12.
The child was last seen at 8620 Pritcher Road in Lithia.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Zeppelin is 37 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 213-247-8200.
