3-year-old disappears during supervised visit with father

A search is underway for a 3-year-old Hillsborough County boy.

Zeppelin Bar disappeared after his father, Kelley Bell, took him during a supervised visit on Feb. 12.

The child was last seen at 8620 Pritcher Road in Lithia.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Zeppelin is 37 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 213-247-8200.

