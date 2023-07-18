3-year-old driving golf cart hits, kills Florida boy, troopers say

A 3-year-old Florida boy driving a golf cart hit and killed another child Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at 4 p.m. on a private property on Orange River Boulevard in Lee County.

FHP said the Fort Myers toddler was driving north, approaching a curve near the residence when he hit the 7-year-old boy in the front yard.

The 7-year-old was taken to a hospital with critical injuries and later died of his injuries, troopers said in a news release. The 3-year-old was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.