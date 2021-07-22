32 charged in Polk County undercover drug trafficking investigation

Over two dozen were arrested – and three suspects have a warrant – following an undercover drug sting by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release, 29 were arrested. The suspects face a total of 301 felonies and 134 misdemeanors. Their combined criminal histories include 314 total felonies and 331 total misdemeanors.

Detectives said three suspects told them they receive government assistance.

The following were seized, according to the sheriff's office:

Approximately 22.4 pounds of marijuana seized (street value: approximately$100,000)

Approximately 4.3 pounds of methamphetamine seized (street value: approximately $97,950)

Approximately 1.7 pounds of cocaine seized (street value: approximately$81,000)

Approximately 36.3 grams of Ecstasy (street value: approximately $3,630) Approximately 32 bags of THC candy (street value: approximately $640) Approximately 2.5 grams of heroin (street value: approximately $500) Approximately 5 grams of oxycodone seized (street value: approximately $100) with a total street value of $283,820.

Sheriff Grady Judd is scheduled to give additional details during a Thursday afternoon press conference.

