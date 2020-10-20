3,662 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Tuesday; 84 new deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 3,662 Tuesday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now 760,389.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 16,105, an increase of 84 since Monday's update. In addition, a total of 203 non-Floridians have died in the state.

Locally, Hernando, Hillsborough, Polk, Sarasota, and Sumter counties each reported three new deaths, Hernando and Pinellas each reported two, while DeSoto and Hardee each reported one.

Of the 760,389 cases, 750,739 are Florida residents while 9,650 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 45,798

Pinellas: 24,327

Sarasota: 9,115

Manatee: 12,648

Sumter: 2,771

Polk: 21,981

Citrus: 3,059

Hernando: 3,484

Pasco: 10,294

Highlands: 2,470

DeSoto: 1,633

Hardee: 1,543

Florida new resident cases in orange; new resident deaths in gray. Note: Deaths usually appear to be trending down because of the delay in confirming the last few days of data. Source: Fla. Dept. of Health.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. As of Tuesday, 2,053 Floridians were currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19; in total, 47,352 have been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 5,775,214 residents have been tested in the state as of Tuesday -- about 26.9% of the state's population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.

The number of new cases had generally been trending down in September, mirroring the number of tests being given. But it has begin to increase again. The 4,044 new cases reported Saturday was the highest since August 21.

The rate of positive new tests has declined from its summertime peak, remaining below 10% for two months. It was at 6.17% on Monday, the most recent date available.

After peaking in July, the number of deaths also began a downward trend in August that continued through September -- though "significant delays" in data reporting, as the state says, make interpreting short-term trends from that statistic less reliable.

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.

The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19.

