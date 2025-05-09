4 teens arrested in violent attack leaving man seriously injured: 'Sickening rage'

The Brief Polk County deputies say four teens attacked a 35-year-old man late Monday. It happened along Church Ave. in Mulberry. PCSO says the suspects told investigators that the victim was "bothering" a friend who has autism moments before the beating.



Four teens face felony charges after an attack that Polk County deputies call "brutal," leaving a man with serious injuries.

What we know:

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the attack happened shortly before midnight Monday outside a car wash along Church Ave. in Mulberry.

Detectives say the 35-year-old victim initially did not cooperate with the investigation before discussing details on Thursday.

The man told deputies he was talking to someone moments before the four teens confronted him, then repeatedly punched and kicked him. He said he walked back home after waking up, then later ended up in intensive care at the hospital with a broken nose, broken jaw, multiple lacerations, and swelling.

Investigators tracked down the suspects, who said the victim was "bothering" a friend of theirs who has autism moments before they attacked him.

PCSO says cellphone video also showed the beating. FOX 13 has decided not to publish the video due to the nature of it.

Deputies arrested the suspects on the following charges:

Eathan Simmons, 18Attempted second-degree murderAggravated battery with bodily harmRiotingContributing to the delinquency of a minor

Attempted second-degree murder

Aggravated battery with bodily harm

Rioting

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Westlee Davis II, 18Attempted second-degree murderAggravated battery with bodily harmRiotingContributing to the delinquency of a minor

Attempted second-degree murder

Aggravated battery with bodily harm

Rioting

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Robert Frerichs, 17Attempted second-degree murderAggravated battery with bodily harmRioting

Attempted second-degree murder

Aggravated battery with bodily harm

Rioting

Dalton Creach, 19RiotingContributing to the delinquency of a minor

Rioting

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

What we don't know:

PCSO did not release the victim's name, only identifying him as a 35-year-old Mulberry man.

What they're saying:

"The video of the beating is hard to watch. The victim was knocked down with the first punch and rendered defenseless. The suspects continued to attack the man—they pummeled him repeatedly with a sickening rage," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement released Friday.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

