4-year-old grandchild in room where Bradenton couple overdosed, police say

Bradenton police said a couple was found unconscious in a motel room due to an opioid overdose. Their 4-year-old grandchild was in the room with them.

Around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the motel in the 1400 block of 14th Street West after receiving a report of a possible narcotics overdose. Police said a motel employee, who was providing room service, found them in their room.

The motel staff member used Narcan on the 46-year-old woman and paramedics administered Narcan on the 51-year-old man.

Police said the child found inside the motel room was unharmed. The grandchild was into custody by a Child Protective Services investigator.

The couple, identified by police as the child's grandparents, were taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Dalia Santana at 941-932-9355.