43-year-old man dies following stabbing in Sarasota, police say

Sarasota police detectives said they are trying to investigate the events that led up to the stabbing death of a 43-year-old man.

The death investigation began over the weekend after they responded to 10 South Lime Avenue. At the time, they said one person was detained and one person was dead.

On Monday, police said two men, ages 42 and 43, were involved. They haven't said if the 42-year-old man is a suspect.

Detectives said the incident is isolated and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Anthony DeFrancisco at 941-263-6070.

