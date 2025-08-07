4th suspect arrested in home invasion where men pretended to be Amazon delivery drivers: NPPD

The Brief North Port police say the fourth and final suspect in a May 23 home invasion is now in custody. Investigators say a group of men posed as Amazon delivery drivers, then held a mother and daughter hostage. Police announced the first three arrests in the case in July.



The fourth suspect in a home invasion in which a group allegedly posed as Amazon delivery drivers and held a woman and child hostage is now in custody, according to the North Port Police Department.

The backstory:

In July, police said the targeted armed home invasion took place on May 23 at around 1:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Hobblebrush Drive in North Port.

The suspects posed as Amazon delivery drivers to lure a young female to the door, according to investigators, then forced their way inside.

NPPD said the men stole cash and ransacked the home, then held the mother and daughter inside the home while waiting for the father to return.

When the father returned home, police said one of the suspects confronted him and a struggle ensued before the suspects took off.

READ: 'They seemed pretty normal': North Port Police Operation Bad Baby snags husband, wife accused of drug dealing

Dig deeper:

According to NPPD, one of the suspects later stole an unoccupied Ford F-150 with the keys inside.

Last month, NPPD announced the arrests of Robert St. Germain, of Port St. Lucie, Anton Bradley Brown, of the Miami area, and Adlet Javon Francis, of Orlando.

On Thursday, police said Akeem Davis, of Orlando, was arrested with the help of U.S. Marshals.

Mugshot of Akeem Davis. Courtesy: North Port Police Department.

All known suspects in the home invasion are now in custody, according to investigators.

Police said the home invasion was a targeted incident and one of the suspects is known to the victim.