5 Florida teens found dead in submerged vehicle after crash, Fort Myers police say

Five Florida teenagers were killed after their vehicle crashed and ended up in a lake in Fort Myers, according to police and local media reports.

The Fort Myers Police Department said that the crash happened sometime during the overnight hours on Sunday, June 25. The five teens were found inside a submerged vehicle off Top Golf Way police said.

Police have not said what caused the crash. FOX 35 has reached out to Fort Myers Police for additional information.

Local media outlets in Fort Myers reported Monday that four of the five teenagers worked together at the Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Fort Myers, which is located about a half-mile away.

Texas Roadhouse seemingly confirmed that information in a Facebook post.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of four of our Roadies. Our team is grieving alongside their families and friends. We appreciate the support of our Ft. Myers community during this difficult time," the Facebook post read, adding that the restaurant would remain closed on Monday.

On Tuesday, Fort Myers Police identified the five teens who died as Eric Paul, 19; Jackson Eyre, 18; Amanda Ferguson, 18; Breanna Coleman, 18; and Jesus Salinas, 18.

"Although we are your Fort Myers Police Department, at the end of the day we are mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, and our hearts are heavy for these 5 families," the department said in an updated Facebook post.

Fort Myers Police said it was asking anyone with information on what possibly happened before and after the crash to submit information via the Atlas One app or SWFL Crime Stoppers, 1-800-780-TIPS. Tips can remain anonymous.

A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered, according to the SWFL Crime Stoppers Facebook page.