5 Miami men charged after 2023 hit-and-run that killed Sarasota man, SCSO

Five men from Miami have been charged after a 2023 hit-and-run that killed a Sarasota man, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

The backstory:

Back in April 2023, investigators say the five men traveled from Miami to Sarasota and stole 22 catalytic converters from work vehicles.

The theft, estimated at about $94,000, happened at All Glass and Windows and Arrow Environmental Services.

As deputies responded to the burglary in progress, the suspects drove off in a dark-colored Audi.

That's when deputies say the driver, Edwin Norris, ran a red light and collided with 21-year-old Leonardo Adams, who was on a motorcycle.

Adams died from his injuries.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says Norris never rendered aid after the crash and the Audi was later found abandoned on the shoulder of I-75 near Fruitville Rd.

Charges

22-year-old Samuel Rosemond: Second-degree felony murder, multiple counts of burglary of an unoccupied structure, grand theft and traveling to commit a burglary.

39-year-old Antonio Carbonell: Second-degree felony murder, multiple counts of burglary of an unoccupied structure, grand theft and traveling to commit a burglary.

Edwin Norris: Felony murder, hit-and-run and twenty counts of traveling to commit a burglary.

22-year-old Micheal Trillo: Second-degree felony murder, multiple counts of burglary of an unoccupied structure, grand theft and traveling to commit a burglary.

29-year-old Allen Hunt: Second-degree felony murder, multiple counts of burglary of an unoccupied structure, grand theft and traveling to commit a burglary.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

What's next:

Carbonell, Norris and Rosemond do not have bond and are being held at the Sarasota County Correctional Facility.

Allen Hunt will soon be extradited from Miami to Sarasota.

Micheal Trillo is in the Miami-Dade County Jail facing an attempted murder charge in a different case. Once that case is resolved, he will be extradited to Sarasota.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

