5 orphaned manatees released into Florida spring after being nursed back to health

Five orphaned manatees that have been rehabilitated are back in their natural habitat.

The manatees were rescued between 2020 and 2021 by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and members of the Manatee Rehabilitation Partnership.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute, along with SeaWorld Orlando, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, Brevard Zoo, Georgia Aquarium, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Save the Manatee Club, worked together for several years to treat and rehabilitate the orphaned manatee calves.

This past week, the organizations released the manatees into the waters of Blue Springs State Park.

All the manatees were fitted with a GPA tracking device so CMARI researchers can monitor their movements for the next year to make sure they are adjusting to their new environment.

"It’s extremely rewarding to be able to work with a species like this, to be part of a direct conservation of that species," shared Brianna Rock, a researcher with CMARI. "Working with all of our partners, it is an amazing experience every single day."