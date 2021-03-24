5 Tampa Prep students selected as National Merit Scholars finalists

Seniors at Tampa Prep came together for breakfast.

"It was a nice opportunity to meet some friends I haven't seen in a long time," Andrew Kim, senior at the school said.

It's also an opportunity to celebrate the achievement of five Tampa Prep seniors who were selected as National Merit Scholars finalists.

"I like really proud it's like a really huge achievement," shared Grace Harris, National Merit Scholars Finalist.

"I think it's a pretty impressive achievement," Kim explained. "It's on a national level."

The students are glad to share their accomplishments with their peers.

"It's really a great achievement and it's nice to share it with some of the other kids in the class," Connor White said.

Carl Carlson has been the head of school at Tampa Prep for eight years. He says this is the first time there have been so many National Merit Scholars in one graduating class.

"For these five kids, you know this just scratches the surface of who they are," Carlson shared. "So, it's nice for them to get some recognition for doing so well on the PSAT's."

For students like Harris are glad that all their hard work has paid off.

"I really didn't think I would be a finalist and when I got the letter I was wow, ok," Harris shared.

A well-deserved honor for all the hard work the students put in.

