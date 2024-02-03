5-year-old girl hit, killed by SUV while playing in parking space, driver arrested: FHP

A 5-year-old girl died in Bradenton after being hit by a SUV on Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say a Dodge Journey was headed south in the Sunset Village Parking Lot located at 3715 14th Street West, east of US-41.

The 5-year-old was playing in the same parking lot with her siblings around 5:20 p.m., according to authorities. Troopers say she was in an area of a parking space/white painted safety zone.

The driver behind the wheel of the Dodge, 45-year-old Adrain Castillo from Bradenton, turned left into the space the child was playing in, which was north of a laundromat, according to FHP.

Authorities say the front right side of the SUV hit the child, and she was critically injured.

The mother of the child was inside the laundromat at the time of the crash, according to officials.

Troopers say the 5-year-old was taken to a local hospital by her mother, which is where she died.

Castillo was arrested for driving while license suspended involving death, and taken to the Manatee County Jail, according to FHP.

Authorities say the crash is still under investigation.