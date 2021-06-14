52-year-old pedestrian killed in Treasure Island accident, deputies say

article

Pinellas County deputies said a pedestrian died Sunday night following a crash in Treasure Island.

The collision occurred around 9:50 p.m. Investigators said a driver was heading south in a 2006 Dodge Caravan on Gulf Boulevard in the curb lane.

Meanwhile, the pedestrian, 52-year-old Daniel Wells, was crossing Gulf Blvd. in the 10100 block from east to west. According to the sheriff’s office, he was not in a designated crosswalk.

Wells was struck by the Dodge and had life-threatening injuries. Deputies said he was taken to a nearby hospital where he later passed away.

Deputies said the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Speed and impairment do not appear to be factors.

