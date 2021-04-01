53 arrests in illegal street racing operation in Polk County

Illegal racing led to dozens of arrests in Polk County during an event over the weekend attended by hundreds of people. However, street racing wasn’t the only illegal activity uncovered, officials said.

Lakeland police announced the results of an operation, "No Need for Speed," that led to the arrest of 53 people for illegal street racing. More than 160 people received citations. The operation included officials from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol.

The operation began after agencies received numerous complaints from property owners, tenants, and citizens about street racing groups.

Lakeland detectives released video showing a crowd of more than 300 people gathering in a parking lot on Sunday evening outside a Lakeland warehouse, located at 6870 First Park Boulevard. According to investigators, it was a pre-planned meeting location with no trespassing signs.

Officers said they caught people doing burnouts and donuts, and otherwise, driving recklessly through the parking areas.

On top of the arrests and citations during the operation, detectives also recovered seven guns. They said they found a variety of illegal street drugs. Among those arrested, police said 92% lived outside of Polk County.

More than 30 vehicles were impounded for illegal street racing.