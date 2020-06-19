55 Tampa General Hospital staff members have tested positive since March

article

Tampa General Hospital said while there has been a spike in COVID-19 patients at its hospital, there still is room to care for more.

Meanwhile, TGH has also confirmed 55 of its own staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since early March. That out of about 8,000 employees.

The hospital says after conducting contact-tracing, they found that most staff members actually got the virus outside the hospital.

Those infected were required to quarantine for at least 14 days.

